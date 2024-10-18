Fact-Check: Video of Cracked Road Spraying Water Is From Guatemala & Not India

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video of Cracked Road Spraying Water Is From Guatemala & Not India

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
Fact-check: A video from Guatemala is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a road spraying out water in India.
(Photo: The Quint)

A video showing a road spraying water outside from massive cracks is going viral online with a claim that this video is from India.

The claim also insinuates that this reflects the poor condition of roads in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes from the viral video and this led us to a Facebook post shared on 13 September.

  • The post shared by a page named Noticias en Primicia, carried the same viral video, but the caption stated that the video is from Guatemala, a country in Central America.

  • It further specified that the water reportedly came from a damaged pipe crossing underneath National Route CA-9 at Kilometer 14 on the Pacific route.

  • We also found the same information shared by Clima Guatemala on X (formerly Twitter) and Rudyvision Noticias Quiche on Facebook.

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google which led us to news reports shared Publi News and Lahora GT.

  • The reports carried a screengrab from the viral video and stated that following heavy rainfall on 12 September, various parts of Guatemala witnessed collapsed drains, sinkholes and landslides.

  • It further added that the water came from a damaged pipe crossing underneath National Route CA-9 at Kilometer 14 on the Pacific route.

