COVID Deaths Are Covered Under PMJJBY Insurance Scheme, Not PMSBY

The insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) covers accidental deaths and disabilities only. Team Webqoof Evidently, information regarding two insurance schemes launched by the Modi government in 2015 is being shared with a misleading claim. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) covers accidental deaths and disabilities only.

A viral message claims that two insurance schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government can be claimed for deaths related to COVID-19. We scanned through the official documents of the schemes and found that Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) only covers accidental deaths and disabilities. Meanwhile, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) covers deaths ‘due to any reason.’

CLAIM

The message aims to make people aware about the aforementioned schemes and how they can be used to claim insurance for COVID-19 deaths. “If someone in a close relative/friends circle has *died* due to COVID-19 or *for any reason*, ask the bank for an account statement or passbook entry from *01-04 to 31-03* of the financial year. Seeing the entry of Rs. 12/- or Rs. 330/- (sic)” a part of the long viral message reads.

You can view the archived version here.

Several social media users shared the same message on Twitter and Facebook.

You can view the archived version here.

You can view the archived version here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We found that while PMJJBY covers deaths ‘due to any reason,’ however, PMSBY covers only accidental deaths and disabilities. Let’s look at both the schemes in detail:

1. PRADHAN MANTRI JEEVAN JYOTI BIMA YOJANA

As per the website of Department of Financial Services, PMJJBY, that was launched in 2015, can be claimed by people in the age group of 18-50 (life cover upto age 55) years who have a savings bank account and give their consent to join /enable auto-debit. The official document related to the scheme mentions that it is a one year life insurance scheme that can be renewed on an yearly basis, and offers coverage for death due to any reason. “Under PMJJBY scheme, life cover of Rs 2 lakhs is available for a one year period stretching from 1st June to 31st May at a premium of Rs.330/- per annum per member and is renewable every year. It is offered/administered through LIC and other Indian private Life Insurance companies. For enrolment banks have tied up with insurance companies. Participating Bank is the Master policy holder,” the scheme mentions. The full list of conditions and details of the scheme can be viewed here.

The scheme mentions that it is offered through the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which in April, had released a press note mentioning the deaths due to COVID-19 “shall be treated at par with other causes of death and payments shall be made on an urgent basis.....Already death claims due to COVID-19 under 16 policies have been settled without losing any time.”

2. PRADHAN MANTRI SURAKSHA BIMA YOJANA

The official document of the scheme mentions that people aged between 18 to 70 years who have a savings banks account, can avail it at a premium of just Rs 12 per year. They will have to give their consent to join and enable auto-debit “on or before 31 May for the coverage period 1 June to 31 May on an annual renewal basis.” The risk coverage available is Rs 2 lakh for accidental death and permanent total disability and Rs 1 lakh for permanent partial disability, for a one year period stretching from 1 June to 31 May. The full list of conditions and details of the scheme can be viewed here.

According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI), accidental deaths are termed as “death resulting from Bodily Injury solely and independently of any other cause except illness directly resulting from, or medical or surgical treatment rendered necessary for such injury, occasions the Death of the insured person within 12 months from the date of accident.” Evidently, information regarding two insurance schemes launched by the Modi government in 2015 is being shared with a misleading claim.