Clipped Video of Mohan Bhagwat Viral to Claim Sangh Was Against Reservations

Fact-Check: This video is clipped. Mohan Bhagwat clarified the Sangh's stance on reservations.
A short clip showing Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief, Mohan Bhagwat, addressing a crowd is being shared on social media platforms.
What does he say?: In the eight-second clip, Bhagwat says, "Sangh people will talk good from outside, but when they go inside they will say that we are against reservation, we cannot speak about it openly."
Did Bhagwat say this?: No, the video is clipped.
In the longer version of this video, Bhagwat can be heard bashing a purported clip that claimed that the RSS was against reservations.
Bhagwat had addressed an event in Hyderabad, Telangana, organised by Vidya Bharati Vignana Kendra (VBVK), a school in the city.
How did we find out?: At first we noticed the logo of news agency Asian News International (ANI) on the viral video.
Here is a close-up of the logo.
Then, we ran a relevant keyword search using words such as, "mohan bhagwat ANI reservations" and came across a post by ANI on X (formerly Twitter) from 28 April.
It was a longer version of Bhagwat's speech in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Bhagwat spoke at an event organised by Vidya Bharati Vignana Kendra (VBVK). Here's what he said:
The viral video has cut the portion of the video which talks about the purported clip that claims RSS was against reservations.
The Hindu and The Economic Times also reported on Bhagwat's speech where he thrashed the viral clip on 28 April.
Conclusion: A clipped video of the RSS Chief falsely claims that the Sangh was against reservations.
