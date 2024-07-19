No, Image Does Not Show Congress MP Apologising to Muslims in Kolhapur

An image showing Congress MP from Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji, holding both of his ears is going viral to claim that his gesture signifies that he is apologising to the women surrounding him.

Who shared this?: Rishi Bagree, an X (formerly Twitter) user who often shares misinformation on social media shared this image to claim that the MP was apologising to the "local minor community for anti-encroachment drives in Vishalgad".

This claim was also shared by another X user, who has also shared mis/disinformation in the past, Mr Sinha. He later deleted his post but the archive can be seen here.