Fact-Check: This Video of 'Bushra Bibi' Talking to a Person Is a Deepfake

Fact-Check | The video has been digitally altered and is not real as claimed.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video which shows former first lady of Pakistan, Bushra Bibi, talking about a kiss with a person is being widely shared on the internet.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded with a caption in Urdu, which loosely translates to, "This is a video from when Yuthiyan's mother Bushra Bibi was a flexible dancer."
An archive of the post can be found here.
Is the video real?: No, the video has actually been edited to morph Bibi's face on the body of a different woman. The original clip, which could be traced back to at least November 2022, showed a different woman talking about a kiss with a person.
Hints in the viral video: Towards the beginning of the video, we noticed that it glitched and the face of Bibi disappeared for a bit to show a different woman's face.
We noticed a discrepancy in the viral video.
Finding the original video: We noticed a watermark at the bottom of the video that said "MN Point".
The watermark can be seen at the bottom of the video.
On searching for it on Google, we found a YouTube channel with the same name and logo as seen in the viral video.
The channel carried links to other social media profiles as well. We went through the Facebook profile and found similar visuals published on 23 November 2022.
Its caption in Urdu, when translated to English said, "Rabia Pirni told the truth about what the media kept doing. After the kissing video, the anchor apologised to Rabia."
Conclusion: It is clear that the video has been digitally altered to morph Bushra Bibi's face on a different woman.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)