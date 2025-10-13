Has BSEB Announced Postponement of 2025 Stet Exams? No, Claim Is False!

advertisement
A notification announcing the postponement of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) to November is going viral on social media platforms ahead of state assembly elections.
A Facebook handle shared the image with a caption that said, "BSEB STET 2025 Exam Postponed Notice. Exams will be conducted on 24 November. Admit card will be issued from 21 November (sic)."
How did we find that out?: We went through the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of BSEB to check whether any such announcement has been made.
A post dated 8 October said that the STET examinations will indeed be conducted on 14 October and no change in the dates have been announced.
The notification in the post mentioned that the candidates will be able to download their admit cards from 11 October.
News reports: A report published in Times of India said that the admit cards for BSEB STET 2025 examinations have been released at the bsebset.org website.
It, too, highlighted that the exams will be conducted on 14 October.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral claim of BSEB STET exams being postponed is false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)