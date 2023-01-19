The Making of #BoycottPathaan | Part 2: The Players Who Are Feeding the Outrage

We noticed several right-wing influencers pushing these claims on their profiles.

Here is how many followers the following prominent right-wing influencers have on Facebook.

Hindu Army Chief Sushil Tiwari (over 72k followers on FB)

Advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (403k followers on FB)

Hindu Samaj Party's Mohit Raj (over 200k followers on FB)

Updesh Rana (853k followers on FB)

Propaganda platforms like Kreately

Through videos and lives on Facebook, these influencers have been pushing for a boycott of Pathaan.

Their content is mostly centred around themes and claims such as "Bollywood funding terrorism in Pakistan", "Insults to Hindu culture", "Impact on youth," etc.

We also came across some channels that regularly host these right-wing influencers and give them a platform to spread hateful content about Muslims, Khans of Bollywood, and more specifically, the movie Pathaan.

The influencers, in return, share the interviews and other videos from the news channels on their page, for their followers.

For example, a right-wing influencer was interviewed on a channel called The Lankadahan where he talked about boycotting Pathaan because of the song 'Besharam Rang'. A day later, the interview was then shared by Sushil Tiwari on his page. Tiwari has featured on The Lankadahan's channel multiple times to discuss other issues.

The original video received over 1,63,000 views and was shared by more than 700 accounts.

Another channel called Sach Tak News has also hosted several right-wing influencers.

The Lankadahan has over 37,000 followers, and Sach Tak News has over 17 lakh followers. While the former claims to be based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the other claims to be based in Patna, Bihar. However, we noticed that both channels hosted the same people.

The right-wing influencer Mohit Raj, of the Hindu Samaj Party, also regularly features on The Lankadahan's channel to speak against Muslims and the Bhim Army.

When not hosting right-wing influencers, the channel conducts vox pops asking people about the boycott campaign, most of whom support it.

On the other hand, Kreately has been continuously posting content targeting Bollywood movies, sometimes focusing on Pathaan. In addition, the page publishes content on how Bollywood is "anti-Hindu."

Other posts target SRK and Padukone for their older statements.

The page posts content mocking SRK for all his promotional activities when not posting about the movie.