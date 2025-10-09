Another 'APK' Scam Disguised As Govt Scheme Disrupts Devices, Empties Wallets

A WhatsApp message from an unknown sender shows you an Android Application Package (APK) file named ‘PM Kisan update’, ‘PM Kisan eKYC update’, ‘PM Kisan registration form’, or a similar variant. There is no accompanying message explaining the purpose of the file, and out of curiosity, you tap to download it. A few moments later, you realise your bank account has been emptied and panic sets in.

How does a random file harm your device and expose crucial information to cybercriminals? Scamguard has been monitoring APK file scams since the beginning of 2025 and has observed how scammers continue to target people with such malicious files using various tactics. A scammer may pretend to be a bank official and convince you to download an APK file to update your KYC, or a fake e-challan or utility bill might arrive in your inbox.

We break down the latest APK scam, which steals personal data and siphons money into scammers’ accounts.