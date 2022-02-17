Did Crowd Raise 'Congress Zindabad' Slogans at Amit Shah's Rally? Nope!

A video of Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at an election rally with the crowd shouting slogans has been shared by several users, including the official Twitter handle of Indian National Congress (INC), to claim that when the BJP leader said "Congress Party", the crowd chanted "Zindabad" (long live).

However, we found that although the video hasn't been altered, the claim with which it is shared is false. Shah was at an election campaign rally in Raipur, a town in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, on 13 February when he said "Congress party", the crowd was shouting "Murdabad".

Voting in the hilly state was held in a single phase on 14 February for 70 Assembly seats, and counting of votes will be conducted on 10 March.