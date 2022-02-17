Did Crowd Raise 'Congress Zindabad' Slogans at Amit Shah's Rally? Nope!

The claim states that when Amit Shah said "Congress Party" the crowd said "Zindabad".
A video of Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at an election rally with the crowd shouting slogans has been shared by several users, including the official Twitter handle of Indian National Congress (INC), to claim that when the BJP leader said "Congress Party", the crowd chanted "Zindabad" (long live).
However, we found that although the video hasn't been altered, the claim with which it is shared is false. Shah was at an election campaign rally in Raipur, a town in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, on 13 February when he said "Congress party", the crowd was shouting "Murdabad".
Voting in the hilly state was held in a single phase on 14 February for 70 Assembly seats, and counting of votes will be conducted on 10 March.
CLAIM
The video shared by the Twitter handle of INC Chhattisgarh on 13 February has nearly one lakh views and over 10,000 likes.
The claim is widely circulated on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND
In the viral video of 0:08 seconds, Shah can be heard saying in Hindi, "This Congress party can never...", and the video finishes, leaving the sentence incomplete, but we could hear him say 'Dev'.
Given the state elections and the fact that Uttarakhand is also known as "Devbhoomi", we looked for Shah's rallies in the state. We then came across a video on BJP's Youtube channel from Raipur, Uttarakhand.
On carefully hearing the video, we could hear the viral part from 11:24- 11:31 mins. Shah can be heard saying, "But friends, this Congress Party (crowd starts shouting Murdabad) can never develop the Devbhoomi."
This portion of the clip has been clipped to make the false claim that people raised pro-Congress slogans.
In his speech, Shah spoke about the Gandhi family and the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, saying the Congress is unable to decide the role of Rawat in Assembly elections.
Clearly, a video where the crowd is shouting "Murdabad" is being shared to falsely claim that when Shah said "Congress party", the crowd said "Zindabad".
