Amid Feud With Ramdev, Fake Account of Dr Lele Crops up on Twitter

After a clip of Dr Jayesh Lele, the general secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA), taking on yoga guru-turned-entrepreneur, Ramdev, went viral on social media, a fake account of the IMA general secretary has cropped up on Twitter.

The account that was set up in February 2021 and goes by the username Dr जयेश एम लेले (@Dr_Jayesh_) has erased all tweets from before 29 March and regularly shares provocative content against Ramdev and the Government of India.