Media Organisations Fall For Hoax Post on Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen’s Death

Several images of Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen went viral on the internet with a claim that he passed away at the age of 89.

Who all shared the claim?: Media organisations such as Times of India, Zee News, First Post, Business Today, and Deccan Chronicle shared the news.

Online news portal Free Press Journal, Moneycontrol and The Siasat Daily, too, shared the claim.

Most of these organisations reported the death of Sen on the basis of a tweet shared from an X (formerly Twitter) account in the name of Nobel prize winner 'Claudia Goldin'.

