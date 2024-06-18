Edited Video Shared to Claim Tejashwi Yadav Was Seen in an Inebriated State

Fact-Check: This video is altered. It has been slowed down to make the false claim.
(Source: The Quint)
A video of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav is being shared to claim that he spoke to the media in an inebriated state. In the viral clip, Yadav could be seen slurring his words.
What did he say?: "Look, I have just landed now and the way the departments have been distributed. although, it is the prime minister, who is given which department. The work should be done in any department. But it was because of Bihar that you became the Prime Minister and when the ministry was given to the people of Bihar, it felt like a rattler toy was handed over from somewhere."
An archive of the post can be found here.
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed the Republic Bharat logo in the viral video.
Taking a cue from that, we conducted a keyword search on YouTube and came across the original clip on Republic Bharat's channel.
It was uploaded on 11 June with the title, "What did Tejashwi Yadav say while taking a dig at the division of ministries?
Similarly, the same byte was uploaded on news agency Asian News International (ANI) with the caption, "Jhunjhuna thamaya gaya..Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at PM Modi on Bihar leader’s cabinet portfolios"
In both these clips, the politician's speech is not slurred, as claimed.
Conclusion: The viral clip is edited and has been slowed down to make Yadav appear to be slurring his words.
