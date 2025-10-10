AI-Generated Clip Showing a Funeral for a Police Dog Shared as Real

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Clip Showing a Funeral for a Police Dog Shared as Real

The original creator of this video did note that the video was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video has been created using AI and is not real.</p></div>
Fact-Check: This video has been created using AI and is not real.

(Source: The Quint) 

A video showing the funeral of a police dog is being shared on social media.

  • In the clip, the deceased dog can be seen carried in a coffin surrounded by men dressed in police uniform and other dogs paying their respects.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

We also received a query about this on our Whatsapp tipline number. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, this video is not real as it is created using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots to check if this video had been posted by any credible sources; however, we did not find any.

  • However, the results led us to the same video on YouTube by a channel named, 'Mama Papa Wowo,' from 22 September.

  • Its description noted, "Please understand this is AI generated content editing. There is no real puppy getting harmed during the video making process. We love animials and will never take any action purposely hurt any of them." (sic.)

  • As per the YouTube guidelines, a disclaimer stated that the content was digitally altered.

Here is the disclaimer that was available on the YouTube video. 

(Source: YouTube) 

About the channel: We checked the channel's description which noted that it produced and created videos which were, 'artificial intelegence generated content.'

  • It stressed, "Please be aware that most of scenes in my videos do not take place in real life."

Here are the details which were stated in the description.

(Source: YouTube) 

AI-detection tool confirms: To get another round of confirmation, we ran the viral video on AI-detection tool called Hive Moderation, and it concluded that the clip 'likely' contained 98.9 per cent AI-generated content.

Here is the result concluded by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation) 

Conclusion: The viral video showing a dog funeral has been created using AI and is not real.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

