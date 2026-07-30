Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: AI-Generated Video of Assam Flood Shared as Real Visuals

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Video of Assam Flood Shared as Real Visuals

The video does not show authentic footage of the impact of the floods in Assam.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show the flood in Assam. </p></div>
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An AI-generated video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show the flood in Assam.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on the internet, claiming to show the current flood situation in Assam.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)


(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show an authentic clip of the Assam floods.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources sharing it.

  • Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool which flagged the video as more than 95 percent likely to be AI-generated.

Here is the result for Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

  • While watching the video, we observed some irregularities.

  • The legs of the people seen in the video look peculiar and do not look natural.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • In the video, we also see a house being submerged. However, there is no reaction from the person sitting on the roof of the house.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is AI-generated and does not show an authentic clip of the Assam flood.

Also ReadBJP Shares Old Videos Claiming To Show 2026 NEET Student Success Stories

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