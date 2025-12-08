AI-Generated Clip Viral as Donkey Entering Pakistan Parliament amid Session

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Clip Viral as Donkey Entering Pakistan Parliament amid Session

The AI-detection tool Hive Moderation found that the viral clip was created with AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real.</p></div>
Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real.

(Source: The Quint) 

A short video is being shared on social media that purportedly shows a donkey strolling down the aisle of Pakistan's National Assembly during session. In the clip, the donkey can be seen running at fast pace and knocking people and things over.

Republic TV reported about this video on their website, as well.

(Source: Republic TV)

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the viral video has been created using artificial intelligence (AI).

What we found: At first, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them. However, we did not find any credible sources to support the claim.

  • We, then, slowed down the clip and noted some discrepancies such as the donkey's movement appearing unnatural and fluid.

Here are the frames wherewe spotted anomalies in the clip.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • In several frames, the donkey incorrectly merges with the items in the clip. These points made us run the clip on the AI-detection website Hive Moderation, which revealed that the clip was 93.1 percent 'likely' AI-generated.

Here are the results concluded Hive Moderation.

(Source:  Hive Moderation) 

Conclusion: The viral clip showing a donkey entering Pakistan's Parliament is fake as the clip is generated by AI.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

