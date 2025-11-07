Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019COAS Dwivedi Said Army Reducing Non-Hindus by 50%? Video Is AI-generated

COAS Dwivedi Said Army Reducing Non-Hindus by 50%? Video Is AI-generated

AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter confirmed that the viral video was created using AI.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: This video is created using AI and is not real. 

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

A video showing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, saying that the Indian Army will reduce 'non-Hindu' soldiers by over 50 percent by 2028 is being shared on social media.

Here's what he said:

"Recently, our ranks have been debated whether non-Hindu castes should remain in the Indian Army. I brought this concern to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his response was unambiguous. By 2028, non-Hindu soldiers must be reduced by over 50%.We have begun selecting out those who refuse to embrace Hinduism. If anyone wishes to convert, they may receive a five-year extension, but we will judge their sincerity before granting promotions. Indian Army, we are told, is for Hindus, not for outsiders or descendants of so-called invaders.This policy is not about merit or loyalty, it's about purging diversity. As soldiers, we are being told to trade our oath for an ideology. History will remember what is being done in these halls."

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false. The viral video is created using artificial intelligence (AI) and is not real.

Also ReadOld Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Protests Against SIR in West Bengal

What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to a post by ANI from 1 November. Dwivedi spoke about his visiting TRS College in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh and sharing with students lessons from Operation Sindoor.

  • There was no mention about the reduction of 'non-Hindus' in the army.

  • This led us to run the video on the AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter, which revealed that the video was created using AI.

Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter. 

Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter. 

Conclusion: The viral video showing General Dwivedi speaking about reducing 'non-Hindus' in the Indian army by 50 per cent is created using AI.

Also ReadDid Home Minister Amit Shah Say All Party Workers Survive on 5 Kilos Ration? No!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT