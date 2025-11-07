COAS Dwivedi Said Army Reducing Non-Hindus by 50%? Video Is AI-generated

advertisement
A video showing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, saying that the Indian Army will reduce 'non-Hindu' soldiers by over 50 percent by 2028 is being shared on social media.
Here's what he said:
What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to a post by ANI from 1 November. Dwivedi spoke about his visiting TRS College in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh and sharing with students lessons from Operation Sindoor.
There was no mention about the reduction of 'non-Hindus' in the army.
This led us to run the video on the AI-detection tool Deepfake-O-Meter, which revealed that the video was created using AI.
Here are the results by Deepfake-O-Meter.
Conclusion: The viral video showing General Dwivedi speaking about reducing 'non-Hindus' in the Indian army by 50 per cent is created using AI.
