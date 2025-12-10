Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Video Show Elephant falling on a Truck? No, It is AI-Generated

Does This Video Show Elephant falling on a Truck? No, It is AI-Generated

The is AI-generated. Hive Moderation and SightEngine detection tools both flag the video as artificially created

Priyanshi Khandelwal
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The viral post claims that an elephant fell onto a truck.</p></div>
i

The viral post claims that an elephant fell onto a truck.

(Source:X(formerly Twitter)/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video showing a large elephant tumbling down a steep, muddy embankment toward a brown flatbed truck in a mountainous region during what appears to be a rainstorm is widely circulating online.

What's the claim?: The viral post claims that an elephant fell onto a truck.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Similar archives can be found here.)

What's the truth?: The video is AI-generated.

  • Fact-checking analysis revealed several anomalies in the footage, such as an elephant’s leg suddenly appearing.

  • In the video, the elephant seems to fall onto the truck and tumble down the muddy road, yet the truck continues moving with no evidence of any animal falling on it.

Also ReadGen-AI Image Showing Dhoni Giving Kohli Player of Series Award Viral as Real

What we found: We conducted a relevant keyword search and found no credible reports of an elephant falling onto a truck.

  • Upon analysing the clip, we identified multiple visual anomalies, raising a strong suspicion that the footage may be AI-generated.

The clip has multiple visual anomalies. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

To verify this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation's tool, which returned a 56 percent likelihood that the footage was AI-generated.

It was 56.7 percent sure about the video is AI-generated.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

We further analysed the video’s keyframes using  Sight Engine's AI image detector, which produced a 97 percent probability, strongly indicating that the video is indeed AI-generated.

It showed a confidence score of 97 percent.

(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: The clip of an elephant falling onto a truck has been artificially generated.

Also ReadDoes This Image Show Putin Reading the Bhagavad Gita? No, It’s AI-Generated

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT