Clip of Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul Talking About Army Resignations Is a Deepfake

The video has been altered using AI. There are no credible reports about Indian Army officers resigning over J&K.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
A deepfake of an NDTV news report is being shared to falsely claim that 15 Indian Army officers resigned over 'extra-judicial operations' in Jammu and Kashmir. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

A video, claiming to show an NDTV report featuring journalist Aditya Raj Kaul is being shared on social media platform.

What's it about?: In the report, Kaul purportedly reports about 15 Indian Army officers resigning over a period of a few days, citing extra judicial operations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), while warning people about trials related to war crimes in the future.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The video is a deepfake and does not show an authentic NDTV report by Kaul.

  • Additionally, there are no credible sources which corroborate the claim about Indian Army officers resigning over J&K.

How do we know?: We looked for the video on NDTV's YouTube channel and found one where Kaul was wearing the same clothing as seen in the viral clip.

  • In this report, Kaul discussed the Delhi Red Fort blast in November 2025 with author and journalist Francesca Marino.

  • They spoke about terror attacks and terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Balakot air strike, along with Marino's book on the JeM.

  • Since this video made no mention of Indian Army officers resigning, we were able to establish that the audio had been added onto these visuals.

  • On X, we came across a post by Kaul which acknowledged the misinformation being shared through the clip.

AI detector: We ran the video through Hiya's Deepfake Voice detector, which gave the audio an authenticity score of five out of 100, noting that it was likely a deepfake.

It said that the voice was likely a deepfake.

(Source: Hiya/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A deepfake of Aditya Raj Kaul is being shared on social media as a real clip of him reporting about Indian Army officers resigning.

