Clip of Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul Talking About Army Resignations Is a Deepfake

A video, claiming to show an NDTV report featuring journalist Aditya Raj Kaul is being shared on social media platform.
What's it about?: In the report, Kaul purportedly reports about 15 Indian Army officers resigning over a period of a few days, citing extra judicial operations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), while warning people about trials related to war crimes in the future.
How do we know?: We looked for the video on NDTV's YouTube channel and found one where Kaul was wearing the same clothing as seen in the viral clip.
In this report, Kaul discussed the Delhi Red Fort blast in November 2025 with author and journalist Francesca Marino.
They spoke about terror attacks and terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Balakot air strike, along with Marino's book on the JeM.
Since this video made no mention of Indian Army officers resigning, we were able to establish that the audio had been added onto these visuals.
On X, we came across a post by Kaul which acknowledged the misinformation being shared through the clip.
AI detector: We ran the video through Hiya's Deepfake Voice detector, which gave the audio an authenticity score of five out of 100, noting that it was likely a deepfake.
Conclusion: A deepfake of Aditya Raj Kaul is being shared on social media as a real clip of him reporting about Indian Army officers resigning.
