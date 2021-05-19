2012 Video of Palestinian Activists Arrest Shared as Recent Clip

An old video from 2012 of a Palestinian woman being manhandled and detained by the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) is being shared on social media, falsely attributing it to the recent escalation between Israel and Palestine.
However, we found that the video has been on the internet since 2012 and shows Palestinian activist Nariman Tamimi being arrested by Israeli soldiers after a weekly demonstration in Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank region of the Palestinian territories of Israel.
CLAIM
The video, which is being shared on WhatsApp, claims that the video is recent and shows the present situation.
The video was submitted for verification by two readers.
WHAT WE FOUND
We broke down the video into keyframes using InVID Google Chrome extension and used them to conduct reverse image searches.
This led us to a report published on International Solidarity Movement, which is a Palestinian-led non-violent movement supporting the Palestinian cause. This article was published on 25 August 2012.
The report carried a longer version of the video we received, which mentioned that Israeli soldiers detained three Palestinian women, one American journalist, and one Israeli activist who were participating in a weekly protest against the occupation of their village's water spring.
It identified the place as Nabi Saleh and the woman in the video as activist Nariman Tamimi, who was detained by the Israeli soldiers.
We then looked up for the incident using keywords and found more websites carrying matching visuals.
We found a photo article by web magazine +972 Magazine carrying stills from the clip. They credited the images to ActiveStills, an independent collective of documentary photographers recording the ground reality in Palestine.
Archives on the collective's webpage show many images that match the video.
An August 2012 report by The Sydney Morning Herald also carried images from the clip. The article on the plight of Palestinian children carried many photographs, one of which matched the visuals of the video.
Evidently, this video is from local demonstrations in Nabi Saleh, West Bank, from 25 August 2012 and not a recent one. However, it is true that at least 200 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the violence broke out. The violence that spread from Jerusalem to cities across Israel has both historical and contemporary roots.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined