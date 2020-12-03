20,000 Nihang Sikhs to Join Farmers in Delhi? Video is From 2018

An old video of Nihang Sikhs’ procession has been revived amid the ongoing farmers’ protest with the false claim that 20,000 Nihang Sikhs are arriving in Delhi to support the farmers.

The video could be traced back to 2018 when it had been shared as Nihang Sikhs marching to Delhi for ‘Fateh Diwas,’ which commemorates the day Sikh leader Baba Baghel Singh conquered the Red Fort, defeating the Mughals in 1783.