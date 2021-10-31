Wait For Visa Appointment To Be Longer, Says US Embassy

The US Embassy has said there will be an increased appointment wait times for some non-immigrant visa categories as it recovers from COVID-19-induced interruptions.

From 8 November, nearly three million visa holders from India will be able to travel to the United States under the new international air travel policy, the embassy said.

“Facilitating legitimate travel to support our strong and growing bilateral ties is our top priority. As we build back from COVID-19-related interruptions, we expect significant appointment wait times for some nonimmigrant visa categories at our Embassy and Consulates,” it said.