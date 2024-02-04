Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves UCC Draft Report, Bill Likely To Be Tabled on 6 Feb

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Sunday, 4 February, approved the draft report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), news agency ANI reported. The Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence.
The UCC bill is likely to be tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly on 6 February. A special four-day session of the Assembly will take place from 5 to 8 February.
If approved, Uttarakhand will become the first state in India to implement the UCC.
The Uniform Civil Code would ensure one law for the entire country, which will apply to all religious and tribal communities in their personal matters such as property, marriage, inheritance, adoption, etc.
This means that existing personal laws based on religion like the Hindu Marriage Act (1955), the Hindu Succession Act (1956), and the Muslim Personal Law Application Act (1937), will technically be dissolved.
