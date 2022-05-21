Upper Caste Students in Uttarakhand Govt School Boycott Mid-Day Meals Yet Again

About 43 students belonging to the upper-caste communities, studying in classes VI-VIII at the same school had refused to eat food cooked by Devi.

On 23 December 2021, Champawat education department officials sacked the Dalit cook citing procedural lapses in her appointment and had replaced her with a cook belonging to the upper caste.

In retaliation, 23 Dalit students of the school refused to eat the mid-day meal prepared by the woman from the upper caste.

After Devi was fired, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta had said that his party would launch an agitation to "restore the woman's Constitutional rights," and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan had said if she was not reinstated, his outfit would gherao Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Devi was later reappointed on 1 January and started cooking mid-day meals in the school since March.