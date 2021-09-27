UP Cabinet Expansion: Yogi Attempts Caste Balancing Ahead of Crucial Election

In the run-up to the Assembly elections next year, seven new names aiming at caste consolidation have been added in the latest round of cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh (UP). The list comprises a Brahmin face, three from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), two from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and one from Scheduled Tribes.

Caste balancing on the same lines was done during the rejig of the Union Cabinet recently when seven names from UP comprised a Brahmin, three OBCs and three ministers from SCs.