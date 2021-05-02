Patients Die in Kurnool Hospital; Authorities Deny Oxygen Shortage

He asked the media to refrain from reporting unverified information, as it would create panic among the public about the availability of medical oxygen.

Authorities have also said that KS Care Hospital is not a notified COVID-19 hospital. Veerapandian asked people to refer to the list of 28 notified hospitals in the district for treatment of COVID-19 patients. He noted that the managing director of one hospital in the city has already been booked for violating norms. Earlier this week, authorities of Gayathri Hospital were booked by Kurnool police for misappropriating the antiviral drug Remdesivir, overcharging patients and appointing unqualified persons to treat them.