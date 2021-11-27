30 Test COVID +Ve at Telangana's Mahendra University, Campus Under Lockdown

At least 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Mahindra University, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana.
The patients have been admitted to hospitals.
Meanwhile, the university campus has been placed under lockdown and all the 1,700 students and faculty members have been asked to isolate themselves at home, reported India Today.
A complete sanitisation of the campus and hostels will take place before academic activities resume.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana as of 26 November stands at 6,75,319, of which at least 171 tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.
(With inputs from India Today)
