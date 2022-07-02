Teesta Setalvad & Former DGP Sreekumar Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody

Following the completion of police remand, a magisterial court sent activist Teesta Setalvad and former Director-General of Police (DGP) RB Sreekumar to judicial custody on Saturday, 2 July.

No bail application has been moved yet, and their judicial custody will continue until bail is granted to them, The Indian Express reported.

The two were produced before metropolitan magistrate S P Patel. The police did not seek their further remand, said special public prosecutor Amit Patel.