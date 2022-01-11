Supreme Court To Hear Haridwar Hate Speech Case Tomorrow

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear the matter.
The Supreme Court (SC) will hear a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the Haridwar 'Dharam Sansad' hate speech case on Wednesday, 12 January.
The case is related to hate speeches, including open calls for genocide, allegedly made at a 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar at a religious assembly held between 17 and 19 December.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear the matter.
The petition, filed by former High Court Justice Anjana Prakash and journalist Kurban Ali, has raised concerns against hate speeches targeting Muslims and demands an independent probe by a Special Investigation Team.
"Slogans of the country have changed from Satyameva Jayate to Sashastramev Jayate," Kapil Sibal, senior lawyer, told the SC on 11 January.
He also flagged that no arrests have been made in the case.
The event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a religious leader who has been accused of inciting violence with inflammatory speeches in the past.
"Like Myanmar, our police, our politicians, our Army and every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan (ethnic cleansing). There is no other option left," Prabodhanand Giri was allegedly heard saying in one of the viral clips.
Another viral clip from the controversial event showed Pooja Shakun Pandey giving a call to arms and urging violence against Muslims.
