SC Asks AAP MP Raghav Chadha To Tender Unconditional Apology to RS Chairperson

The Supreme Court on Friday, 3 November, asked AAP MP Raghav Chadha to meet Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and offer an unconditional apology for his alleged misconduct in the House, for which he was suspended in August.

Chadha had allegedly not obtaining the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, in their order, said the Rajya Sabha Chairperson should sympathetically consider the apology of the AAP leader.