SC Asks AAP MP Raghav Chadha To Tender Unconditional Apology to RS Chairperson

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The Supreme Court on Friday, 3 November, asked AAP MP Raghav Chadha to meet Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and offer an unconditional apology for his alleged misconduct in the House, for which he was suspended in August.
Chadha had allegedly not obtaining the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, in their order, said the Rajya Sabha Chairperson should sympathetically consider the apology of the AAP leader.
Advocate Shadan Farasat, representing Chadha, stated that Chadha, the youngest Rajya Sabha member, is willing to offer an unconditional apology again. Chadha has filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging his suspension from the Rajya Sabha.
The Supreme Court noted that allegations against Chadha do not involve the signature fabrication of members who didn't give their consent. Chadha argued that the Rajya Sabha Chairman cannot suspend a House member pending inquiry, especially when a committee on privileges is already investigating the same issue.
