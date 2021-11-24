Story of a Dalit Student Who Got Supreme Court To Create Seat for Him at IIT-B

His Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advanced rank in 2021 was 25,894 in the general category and 864 in the Scheduled Castes (SC) category. “I have worked very hard. I didn’t take tuitions for years. I only took a month-long crash course once on prepping for JEE,” said Singh.



Every day, Singh studied for 13 hours. “After school, I would come home and study. I would go for evening walks with my brother and come back and study some more. I never compromised on my sleep though," he said.

Singh’s lawyer at the Supreme Court Amol Chitale said, “It was a small technical glitch – the cost of which could have been humongous. He is a sincere student. He couldn’t afford any private coaching and got a good rank despite it all.”

Chitale said that Justice Chandrachud observed that “while technology is a great enabler, there is also a great digital divide.” He said, “The Justice stated that a student sitting in a village with no network should not be expected to do these processes online. There should always be a buffer in such cases, and technical glitches shouldn’t cost students a seat.”