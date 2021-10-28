Staying in Congress Was No More An Option For Me: Lalitesh Pati Tripathi

Tripathi had resigned from Congress in September earlier this year.
Arnica Kala/The Quint
In a surprise move, former Congress MLA Lalitesh Pati Tripathi recently joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) and is expected to steer the party's prospect in Uttar Pradesh, a state where it has no footprints. In an exclusive conversation with The Quint, Tripathi divulged details of his surprise move, role of political strategist Prashant Kishor and TMC's road map in the backdrop of assembly elections in UP in 2022 and Lok Sabha elections in 2024
Tripathi had resigned from Congress in September earlier this year. He was speculated to join the Samajwadi Party. Interestingly, SP had rendered unconditional support to TMC during the West Bengal Assembly Elections.
A battery of senior UP Congress leaders including Jitin Prasada, Harendra Malik and his son Pankaj Malik and Lalitesh Pati Tripathi have resigned from the party in the last 2-3 months. Tripathi, however, maintained his exit was not a knee jerk reaction to a fallout within the party.