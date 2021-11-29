Solar Eclipse 2021: Surya Grahan Date, Time and Visibility in India

Solar Eclipse 2021: Check Surya Grahan timing here. Image used for representational purpose.
The last Solar Eclipse of the year will be visible from some parts of the world on 4 December 2021. Solar Eclipse is also called Surya Grahan in Hindi.
According to NASA, some people in the Southern Hemisphere will have the chance to experience a total or partial eclipse of the Sun on 4 December.
"A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. For a total solar eclipse to take place, the Sun, Moon, and Earth must be in a direct line," NASA added.
The partial solar eclipse will begin 5:29 am UTC on 4 December
Full eclipse will begin at 07 am UTC
Maximum eclipse at 07:33 am UTC
Full eclipse will end at 08:06 am UTC
Partial eclipse will end at 09:37 am UTC
(Time Source: timeanddate.com)
As mentioned above, Solar Eclipse will not be visible from India. However, Indians can witness the Surya Grahan on various live streams.
