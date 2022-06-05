Bengaluru's New Baiyappanahalli Terminal to Start Operations on 6 June

Trains will start plying from Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli railway terminal on 6 June. This will also be the city's first fully air-conditioned terminal.

The formal inauguration of the terminal will take place later.

The station which is named after Bharat Ratna recipient Sir M Visvesvaraya, is built at a cost of Rs 315 crore. Despite its completion last year, the terminal was not in commercial use.

The Sir MV Terminal is inspired by the architecture of the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. The terminal will cater to 50,000 passengers commuting in 50 different trains.

The three new trains — Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Express, Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express and the Patna Weekly Humsafar Express, will dock in the Baiyappanahalli yard which covers an area of 4,200 square metres.