Singapore Removes India, 5 Other Countries From Travel Restrictions List

In a release, the ministry said it had reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the six South Asian countries.

Health minister Ong Ye Kung said that since the situation in these countries had become stable, "There is no longer a need for strict rules that prevent travellers from these countries from landing here," the Straits Times quoted Kung as saying during a virtual press conference.

The ministry said the changes would come into effect on Wednesday, adding that measures for travellers from Singapore's neighbours, Malaysia and Indonesia, would also be loosened.

