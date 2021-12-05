Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Quits Sansad TV Show After Suspension From RS

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu saying that she would like to step down as the anchor of a TV show 'Meri Kahaani' on Sansad TV.

This letter came as a response to her suspension from Rajya Sabha for the ongoing winter session of Parliament. Chaturvedi called her suspension "arbitrary" and said that she is taking this action with "great anguish."

Stating that the suspension was an attempt to stifle her voice, in her letter, Chaturvedi said: