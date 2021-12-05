Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Quits Sansad TV Show After Suspension From RS

Priyanka Chaturvedi.
(File Photo: IANS)
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu saying that she would like to step down as the anchor of a TV show 'Meri Kahaani' on Sansad TV.
This letter came as a response to her suspension from Rajya Sabha for the ongoing winter session of Parliament. Chaturvedi called her suspension "arbitrary" and said that she is taking this action with "great anguish."
Stating that the suspension was an attempt to stifle her voice, in her letter, Chaturvedi said:
Her show, 'Meri Kahani' was a series of interviews with women parliamentarians. She said she was committed to the show, but must step away in the light of her suspension. She added:
Twelve MPs including Chaturvedi, were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for unruly conduct during the monsoon session in August.
Among those suspended, six MPs are from the Congress, two from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), two from Shiv Sena, and one each from Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Saying that it is her responsibility to speak against such an unprecedented event, she said:
Priyanka Chaturvedi's letter to Venkaiah Naidu sent on Sunday 5 December.
TMC MP Derek O’Brien and Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden were among those who tweeted in support of Chaturvedi.
