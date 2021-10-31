Sabyasachi Ad Row: Brand Withdraws Campaign As MP Minister Issues Ultimatum

Fashion and jewellery designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra issued a 24-hour ultimate to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Sunday, 31 October to take down an advertisement with "objectionable and obscene" portrayal of mangalsutra, threatening legal action on failure to comply.
The jewellery advertisement by Sabyasachi's brand depicts a woman dressed in an outfit with a low-neckline, posing in an intimate manner with a man, wearing a mangalsutra. After the ad was for the 'Royal Bengal mangalsutra' was shared on the brand's social media pages, it stirred controversy as a section of social media users deemed the ad obscene and an insult to Hindus.
Speaking to reporters, Mr Mishra said, "If this objectionable and obscene advertisement is not withdrawn, then a case will be registered against him and legal action will be taken. The police force will be sent for the action," reported NDTV.
Associating the mangalsutra with Hindu deities such as Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, Mishra said that the holy necklace "protects the woman and her husband."
Taking to its Instagram page, the brand announced that it would take the campaign down on Sunday evening.
As per the official statement, the campaign was aimed to "talk about inclusivity and empowerment". Stating that the company was "deeply saddened" that it offended a section of society, the brand announced its decision to withdraw the campaign.
