It's a Rumour: Hardik Patel on Leaving Congress Party

File image of Hardik Patel.
(Photo: Hardik Patel/Twitter)
Just months left for the Gujarat Assembly elections, the state Congress leader Hardik Patel has refused rumours that he plans to leave the Congress party.
Patel, who spearheaded the Patidar community campaign in Gujarat and sought reservations under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, had joined the Congress in 2019.
"I have given my 100 percent to Congress till now, and will give the same in the coming days. There will be small fights and blame games within the party, but we have to work together to make Gujarat a better place," he said, according to ANI.
"If speaking truth is a crime, consider me guilty. The people of Gujarat have expectations from us, we have to stand up to them," the Congress leader added.
"I am not invited to any of the meetings of the PCC, they don't consult me before taking any decisions; then what is the point of this post?" he had said.
He also questioned the delay in inducting popular Patidar leader Naresh Patel in Congress.
Patel alleged that when the Congress announced the appointment of 75 new general secretaries and 25 new vice-presidents, he wasn't consulted.
Patel, who became working president of Gujarat in 2020, said the quota agitation had helped Congress win a major number of seats in 2015 during the elections to local bodies and also in the 2017 Assembly polls when the Opposition party had won 77 constituents in the 182-member House.
(With inputs from ANI and Indian Express.)