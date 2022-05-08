Ranchi: IndiGo Staff Slammed for Denying Boarding to Specially-Abled Child

Photo posted by Manisha Gupta.
(Photo: Manisha Gupta/Facebook)
IndiGo airlines made the news for the wrong reasons for not allowing a specially-abled child to board a flight with his family at the Ranchi airport on Saturday, 7 May, reportedly stating that the child was a threat to other passengers' safety. The airline further said it prides itself on being an "inclusive organisation."
"In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail."
The matter came to light after Manisha Gupta, a fellow passenger and a witness to the scene, wrote about the incident in an elaborate Facebook post, describing the family's ordeal. The post shared on 7 May has over 800 shares.
She said in the post that the child seemed distressed as he had an uncomfortable ride to the airport. While his parents were attending to him, an IndiGo staff member came up to them and warned that he wouldn't be allowed to board if he didn't become 'normal'.
However, after some time, the ground staff came and said the boy wouldn't be allowed to travel.
"The Indigo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight. That he was a risk to other passengers. That he would have to become 'normal' before he could be travel-worthy. And the staff then went on to state something on the lines of 'behaviours such as this, and that of drunk passengers deems them unfit to travel.'"
Meanwhile, other passengers, including doctors, teachers, government officials, questioned why the child wasn't allowed and had the family's back, Gupta further said.
"Other doctors, teachers, and government officials emerged from the widening ring of passengers. They held up their mobile phones with news articles, Twitter posts on supreme court judgements on how no airline could discriminate against passengers with disabilities," it read.
But, the IndiGo staff kept saying, "This child is uncontrollable. He is in a state of panic," to which a woman passenger replied saying, "The only person who is in panic is you," her post read.
"Threats, pleas, dialogue, negotiations, hands folded in request --- nothing from the parents and circle of passengers worked in the face of that one person who had made up his mind last evening to fully exercise his power to exclude a child who did not fit into his definition of 'normal', 'safe' and 'fit' people," she said.
Resultantly, the three passengers were not allowed to board the Ranchi to Hyderabad IndiGo flight.
Another user on Twitter, Aditya Mani Jha, also tweeted about the incident.
However, the airline provided the family with a hotel stay and flew them to their destination the following day, IndiGo airlines said in a statement.
Following the incident, the airline, in a statement, said, "In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail."
"The airline made the family comfortable by providing them hotel stay, and the family flew the next morning to their destination. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or its customers; and over 75k specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," the statement further read, Hindustan Times reported.
(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)