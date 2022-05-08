Ranchi: IndiGo Staff Slammed for Denying Boarding to Specially-Abled Child

IndiGo airlines made the news for the wrong reasons for not allowing a specially-abled child to board a flight with his family at the Ranchi airport on Saturday, 7 May, reportedly stating that the child was a threat to other passengers' safety. The airline further said it prides itself on being an "inclusive organisation."

"In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail."

The matter came to light after Manisha Gupta, a fellow passenger and a witness to the scene, wrote about the incident in an elaborate Facebook post, describing the family's ordeal. The post shared on 7 May has over 800 shares.