Rajasthan Police Team in Noida to Arrest Journalist Aman Chopra

Aman Chopra/File Image.
(Photo: Twitter)
Following a First Information Report (FIR) registered against TV news channel News18 anchor Aman Chopra, a team of Rajasthan Police is in Uttar Pradesh's Noida to arrest him for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious sentiments.
Chopra's residence was locked, and he couldn't be found there, said Dungarpur SP Sudhir Joshi as reported by news agency PTI.
Joshi said that Noida police haven't cooperated with them over the matter.
"Our team was stopped and asked to come to a local police station before directly acting on the arrest warrant. We cannot say that it is full cooperation," he said, adding that Noida police was already informed about the matter.
The FIR was registered by a man who alleged that Chopra had given false and fictitious details by showing that the demolition of a temple in Rajgarh of Alwar district was done by the Rajasthan government in retaliation for the demolition in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, according to Dungarpur Kotwali police station, PTI reported.
While the first FIR was registered on 23 April in Dungarpur's Bichwada police station by Congress worker Krishna Raj Singhl, the second was in Bundi on 23 April, and the third was in Alwar on 24 April, Hindustan Times reported.
In a relief to Chopra, the Rajasthan High Court had stayed his arrest in two FIRs that were registered in Bundi and Alwar districts.
Joshi said that the Rajasthan High Court order stayed his arrest in FIRs that were registered in Bundi and Alwar districts and didn't mention Dungarpur.
(With inputs from PTI, Hindustan Times.)