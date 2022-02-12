Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman of Bajaj Auto, Dies at 83

File image of Bajaj group patriarch Rahul Bajaj.
Rahul Bajaj, veteran industrialist, Padma Bhushan awardee and former chairman of Bajaj Auto passed away at 83.
After taking over the Bajaj Group in 1965, he stepped down as the non-executive director and chairman of the company in April 2021. The company said that he had retired, considering his age.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid a tribute to Rahul Bajaj on Twitter on Saturday, saying that he was a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, with whom he shared a personal relationship.
In a statement last year, the company said, "Shri Rahul Bajaj has made a huge contribution to the success of the Company and the Group over the last five decades. Considering his tremendous experience and in the interest of the Company and to continue to benefit from his experience, knowledge and wisdom from time to time in an advisory role and as a mentor, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today and as recommended by Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the appointment of Shri Rahul Bajaj as Chairman Emeritus of the Company for a term of five years with effect from 1 May 2021."
(Sources: The Indian Express)
