Punjab Elections: AAP CM Face Bhagwant Mann Files Nominations From Dhuri

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) chief ministerial candidate from the Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, filed his nomination on Saturday, 19 January from Dhuri in Sangrur district.

As reported by ANI, Mann said, "I have come here to file my nomination... I urge the people to help me and Aam Aadmi Party win from Dhuri in Punjab polls; hoping to receive great support: Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM face and candidate from Dhuri."