Ex-Gratia for Armed Forces Personnel With Physical Casualties: Punjab CM Mann

CM Bhagwant Mann pays homage to Kargil Martyrs
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid homage to the Kargil Martyrs in Amritsar for their sacrifices in safeguarding the country's borders to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Punjab State War Heroes Memorial and Museum on Wednesday, 26 July.
He also announced an ex-gratia grant for Armed Forces personnel in cases of physical casualties, doubled for physically disabled soldiers, and financial assistance for non-pensioner ex-servicemen of World War I and II.
Addressing the gathering, CM Mann announced that the state government will start ex-gratia worth Rs 25 lakh for Physical Casualty cases in the Armed forces, recognizing the immense contribution of soldiers. This initiative was taken to honor the valiant warriors who sacrificed their lives during duty. Bhagwant Mann also mentioned that ex-gratia for physically disabled soldiers has also been enhanced by the state government.
Additionally, the monthly financial assistance for non-pensioner ex-servicemen of World War I and II or their widows has been increased from Rs 6000 to Rs 10,000. Bhagwant Mann emphasized the state government's duty to protect the interests of brave soldiers who served the country selflessly.
CM Mann meets the family of the soldier
CM Bhagwant Mann said that the countrymen will ever remain indebted to these national heroes for their bravery and selfless service to the nation.
He further added that the state government will provide Rs 1 crore to distressed families of martyrs as a tribute to their sacrifice for the country, after assuming the charge of office.
Bhagwant Mann emphasized that financial assistance is in line with the state government's commitment to ensuring the well-being of soldiers and their families.
The CM Mann recalled that as an artist during the Kargil War, he organized a charity show in Patiala to express solidarity with national heroes. The collections from the show were handed over to the Army, the CM claimed.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the country suffered greatly as a colony of the British Empire, but the brave and determined heroes of the freedom struggle made enormous sacrifices to remove foreign imperialism.
"90 percent of the great patriots who died or were subjected to British tyranny were Punjabis," the CM said.
"Punjabis continue to play a crucial role in protecting India's borders, leading the nation against internal and external aggression. The hardworking and resilient farmers have made the country self-reliant in food production," he added.
CM Mann and cabinet ministers at Kargil Vijay Diwas
