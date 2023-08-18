Safety Of Life Is State's Duty: CM Mann Visits Flood-Affected Areas in Punjab

The Punjab CM visited flood-affected areas in Hoshiarpur district in a boat on 17 August to assess the situation.
Photo: (X/@BhagwantMann)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann visited flood-affected areas in Hoshiarpur district in a boat on Thursday, 17 August to assess the situation.
Mann visited Rara, Fateh Kulla, and Haler villages with NDRF officials, urging them to evacuate people in low-lying areas to safe places. During his visit, he emphasised on "the importance of every life for the government – and urged that no stone should be left unturned in bailing people out during the crisis".
The Punjab CM told the media that government machinery, including a helicopter, is available for people during the crisis.
Ministers Harbhajan Singh and Bram Shanker Jimpa, too, assessed the situation in flood-affected areas of Tanda and Mukerian in the Hoshiarpur district, Hindustan Times reported.
Education Minister and Anandpur Sahib MLA Harjot Singh Bains visited flood-prone areas in Rupnagar district.
Mann is also in contact with the BBMB authorities and the Himachal government to evaluate the situation.
CM Mann stated that water is being released from the Bhakra dam in a controlled manner for the safety of the people, as it is below the danger mark.
The Chief Minister praised philanthropists and social and religious organisations for generously contributing to the CM's relief fund, stating that government servants are also helping the people.
CM Bhagwant Mann announced that the government has ordered a special 'girdwari' to assess the loss incurred by people due to floods in the state.
