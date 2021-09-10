Priyanka Gandhi to Take Out 12,000-km-Long 'Pratigya Yatra' in UP Ahead of Polls

Congress will be conducting a ‘Pratigya Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh covering 12,000 km ahead of next year’s Assembly polls, the party decided during a meeting of the Advisory and Strategy Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress in Lucknow on Friday, 10 September.

The ‘Congress Pratigya Yatra: Hum Vachan Nibhayenge’ “will cover 12,000 km and will pass through villages and towns of the state. The details of the yatra are being finalised,” the party said in a statement.

The yatra is to assure the voters that the party will fulfil the promises it makes during the run-up to the polls.

The meeting was chaired by the party’s state in-charge and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to meet several party leaders in Uttar Pradesh and review the party’s poll preparations.

The committee also decided to start zone-wise election campaigns and programmes.

