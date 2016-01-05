‘Zulfi, My Friend’: The School Chum Who Would Become Pakistan’s PM

(On Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 93rd Birth Anniversary, The Quint is republishing this story from its archives. It was originally published on 6 January 2016.)

Friendships, one of life’s most enduring joys, are also notoriously hard to maintain. If time and distance don’t wreak havoc, private jealousies, insecurities and betrayals do. Add a country’s partition, decades of mutual national hostility and ideological differences into the mix, and you have got yourself the story of Piloo Mody and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Bhutto, to say the least, is a controversial figure on both sides of the border. But before Operation Gibraltar and 1965, before the Pakistan People’s Party, before the 1971 war with Bangladesh, before the emergency and years of political coups, assassinations, and upheavals, there were two young boys in school, on the precipice of their lives.

On the 91st anniversary of Bhutto’s birth, The Quint recounts his life, in Mody’s words.