‘Zero-Tolerance for Corruption’: Bhagwant Mann As Punjab Govt Completes 1 Year

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed the media on Thursday, 16 March on the occasion of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government completing one year in the state.
In a video address, Mann listed out a few achievements of his government in Punjab, including its zero tolerance policy against corruption.
The AAP witnessed a massive victory in the 2022 Assembly elections, winning 92 out of 117 seats.
The Punjab CM further claimed that his government consults stakeholders before taking decisions.
"In our government, decisions are taken with people and not in AC rooms or just with the Chief Minister. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said the party has fulfilled many promises made to the people of Punjab and will fulfill many in the coming days," he said.
Mann also claimed that the Punjab government has opened over 500 'Mohalla Clinics' in the state and that the government is planning to open 16 medical colleges and many school of eminence across the state.
"87 percent of households in Punjab get free electricity," Mann claimed, adding that his government has also provided 26,797 government jobs to the people of the state.
