‘Zero-Tolerance for Corruption’: Bhagwant Mann As Punjab Govt Completes 1 Year

The Punjab CM further claimed that his government consults stakeholders before taking decisions.

"In our government, decisions are taken with people and not in AC rooms or just with the Chief Minister. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said the party has fulfilled many promises made to the people of Punjab and will fulfill many in the coming days," he said.

Mann also claimed that the Punjab government has opened over 500 'Mohalla Clinics' in the state and that the government is planning to open 16 medical colleges and many school of eminence across the state.