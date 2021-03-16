Tough Lessons for BJP as Jagan Reddy Sweeps Andhra Municipal Poll 

The BJP called him a 'Christian' chief minister and the TDP accused him of corruption, but YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emerged a winner as counting of votes for Andhra Pradesh’s civic body polls concluded on Sunday, 14 March.

Reddy’s YSR Congress Party swept the elections winning 11 municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipal local bodies. While the Bharatiya Janata Party drew a blank, the Telugu Desam Party won just two of the 75 municipalities.

Political scientists based in AP say that YSRCP’s win has proved that the BJP’s “communal strategy” has not worked in the state. Moreover, the anti-BJP sentiment in the state goes back to what had happened during the run-up to Andhra Pradesh bifurcation in 2014, experts say.