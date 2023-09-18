Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Union Cabinet Clears Women's Reservation Bill in Key Meeting: Report

Union Cabinet Clears Women's Reservation Bill in Key Meeting: Report

The bill likely proposes to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

The Union Cabinet has approved the Women's Reservation Bill in a key meeting at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Tuesday, 18 September, according to multiple news reports citing sources.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Union Cabinet has approved the Women's Reservation Bill in a key meeting at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Tuesday, 18 September, according to multiple news reports citing sources.</p></div>

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi has approved the Women's Reservation Bill in a key meeting at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi on Tuesday, 18 September, according to multiple news reports citing sources.

This paves the way for the long-demanded legislation to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing five-day Special Session.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT