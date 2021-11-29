Winter Session: What Explains TMC’s ‘Ekla Cholo Re’ Stance in Parliament?

Yes, there will be Opposition unity in Parliament. It is the common issues that will unite the opposition. I also must point out that there is a distinction between the RJD, DMK, RJD and the CPI(M) — they are all electoral allies of the Congress. The NCP-Shiv Sena and JMM run a government with the Congress. The Congress is not our electoral ally nor are we running a government with them. That’s the difference.

Derek O Brien, TMC MP, Rajya Sabha