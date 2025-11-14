Why Tejashwi, Oppn Lost Bihar Despite RJD's Highest Vote Share, 'Vote Chori'

In Bihar, the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) span around 112 castes and account for roughly 36 per cent of the state’s population. The category includes communities such as Mallah, Nishad, Nai, Teli, Lohar and Noniya, all of whom are considered socially and economically backward. Hoping to consolidate this vote bank, the Grand Alliance projected Mukesh Sahni — a leader from the Mallah community, which makes up about 2.6 per cent of the population — as its deputy chief ministerial face. The strategy, however, did not translate into support on the ground.

Within the EBC umbrella, several sub-castes do not view Sahni as their representative, and this was evident in the results. Sahni’s party failed to win a single seat despite contesting in 12 constituencies.

At the same time, Bihar’s Scheduled Castes make up nearly 19 per cent of the population and Muslims around 17 per cent. Yet neither community was offered a deputy chief ministerial candidate by the Grand Alliance — a decision that appears to have fuelled resentment and cost the alliance support.